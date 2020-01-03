For nearly twenty years, Tyler Perry has been one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Case in point: the prolific writer/director/producer/actor is ringing in the new year with a brand new Netflix movie called A Fall From Grace, a legal thriller about a woman whose fairytale romance with her new husband quickly turns into her worst nightmare. Check out the new trailer below.

A Fall From Grace Trailer

Perry has unquestionably had tremendous success, and that has caused him to be something of a lightning rod for strong opinions. In the most recent season of Dear White People, creator Justin Simien worked through his complex feelings about Perry’s impact on culture by stepping in front of the camera and playing a Perry analogue, to fascinating results.

But whatever complaints I might raise about his movies and TV shows – and there are surely more than a few – I have to tip my cap to him for essentially keeping his head down, letting criticism roll off his back, and continuing to practice what he preaches: doing the actual work of writing and directing a steady stream of projects with people of color (often women) in lead roles. When all is said and done, that’s going to be a huge part of his legacy.

Late last year, Perry opened his massive Tyler Perry Studios just outside of Atlanta – a sprawling, 330-acre production compound located on former Army base property that’s bigger than Warner Bros. and Walt Disney’s Burbank studios combined. The compound contains twelve full-sized soundstages – projects like Black Panther, The Walking Dead, Instant Family, and First Man were filmed there – an 80% replica of the White House, and several buildings that were originally built back in the 1800s and remain usable for filming today. Even if you don’t care at all about Perry or his movies, I would highly recommend watching this video, where he gives Architectural Digest a tour of the whole property. It’s very impressive.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Fall From Grace:

Disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) is restored by a new romance. But when secrets surface, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent. An electrifying thriller co-starring Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson and writer/director Tyler Perry.

A Fall From Grace arrives on Netflix on January 17, 2020.