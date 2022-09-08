A Forrest Gump Sequel Was Entertained For All Of 40 Minutes

When one thinks of classic movies from the '90s, "Forrest Gump" is likely right near the top of that list for many. Not only has the film managed to endure for three decades, but it was an Oscar-winning sensation that helped propel Tom Hanks to superstardom, winning Best Actor for his role as the lovable lead character. It also began a longstanding professional relationship between Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis.

But one of the most notable things about "Forrest Gump" is the fact that it made $678 million against a $55 million budget. That success led Paramount Pictures (as one would expect) to at least explore a possible sequel. But Hanks, speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast recently while promoting Disney's new live-action "Pinocchio," which Zemeckis also directed, explained that those sequel talks didn't last very long.

"I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another 'Forrest Gump' that lasted all of 40 minutes. And then we never...we said, 'Guys, come on.'"

It isn't news that a sequel was discussed but it's the fact that Hanks and Zemeckis didn't even entertain the idea for a full hour before putting it to bed. An integrity move, to be certain. And, in the end, it was probably for the best.