Video Game High On Life Contains 20 Justin Roiland Shorts And 4 Feature Films On In-Game TV

"Rick and Morty" and "Solar Opposites" fans have something to look forward to from creator Justin Roiland in the not-too-distant future in the form of a brand new, very on-brand video game. "High on Life" is a shooter from Roiland's company Squanch Games that recently brought a pretty big showing to Gamescom 2022. One of the weirdest things that was revealed? The game will feature over 20 original animated shorts and four licensed movies that the player can just sit down and watch.

The kind of odd news was revealed by executive producer Matty Studivan. Speaking with IGN, Studivan explained that Roiland got the idea simply because it had never been done before in a video game. So why not do it?

"So we've done a pretty weird thing. We have a TV in the living room in the game, and you can sit down and watch it. You know, Justin has been wanting to get back to Interdimensional Cable, which is a very popular Rick & Morty thing, so we're trying to sort of emulate that, and we've made a bunch of animated shorts. On top of that, we've also licensed four feature length movies, that you can watch in the game. [Justin is] a big fan of Red Letter Media, and Mystery Science Theater 3000. He's just a huge fan of that stuff, and he watches a lot of those movies, so he's like 'Why couldn't we do something similar in the game?' Nobody's done it, so we were like, 'Let's figure out how to license some movies!'"

Roiland is a big animation guy so the shorts don't seem too off base. But actually licensing a handful of movies for people to watch inside of the game? That's pretty screwy yet kind of intriguing.