I Used To Be Famous Trailer: When The Love Of Music And The Business Of It All Collide

In the trailer, Vince is having no success in his solo career, after years of being famous. He makes this connection with Stevie, and recruits him to start performing. While it appears to remind Vince why he got into the profession in the first place, it's also causing problems with Stevie and his mother Amber (Eleanor Matsuura). From what we can see, it seems that it's less about any issue of Stevie's in terms of playing in front of a crowd, and more about Amber and Vince trying to protect him from the world, and the people who refuse to understand someone who isn't neurotypical.

It's lovely to know that the filmmakers consulted experts on autism and neurodiversity for the project, and that a neurodiverse musician was hired for the role of Stevie. Variety says that Access All Areas member Tricia Hitchcock was Long's creative coach for the film. She also worked with Matsuura and Skrein. This trailer got me in the heart as a former musician, and I'm dying to watch something that feels like it's going to be uplifting.

"I Used to Be Famous" will premiere in UK theaters on September 9, 2022, and on Netflix on September 16, 2022. The film is listed as "coming soon to the United States." We'll keep you updated as information becomes available.