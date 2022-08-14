Denise Dowse, Star Of Beverly Hills, 90210 And Insecure, Has Died At 64

Veteran actor Denise Dowse, who is best known for her roles as vice principal Yvonne Teasley on "Beverley Hills 90210," scientist Dr. Olivia Biggs in "Bio-Dome," and Judge Rebecca Damsen on "The Guardian," died on August 13, 2022. More recently, Dowse is probably most recognizable as Dr. Rhonda Pine in the award-winning HBO dramedy "Insecure" from Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore.

Dowse's sister Tracey kept fans informed about the 64-year-old's condition when she was admitted to the hospital after contracting a virulent form of meningitis that resulted in a coma. A few days later, an update was released via Instagram breaking the news of the actor's passing:

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.

Born on February 21, 1958 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Denise Dowse started acting in 1989 after graduating with a degree from Norfolk State University. Her first role on television was Angela Quartermane in an episode of "Almost There." From there, she remained a staple of the small screen for years to come with roles on some of the biggest shows in television history like "Full House," "Seinfeld," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "ER," and "House." She also replaced CCH Pounder as Officer Shirley on the Nickelodeon cartoon "Rocket Power" after the first season.

Dowse also appeared in a number of films in between her TV gigs. After acting opposite Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin in "Bio-Dome," she went on to take roles as Sky Marshall Meru in "Starship Troopers," Tyrone's mom in "Requiem for a Dream," and Marlene Andre in "Ray."