Michael Mann Almost Made A James Dean Biopic With A Young Leonardo DiCaprio

Director Michael Mann and Leonardo DiCaprio came very close to working together on "The Aviator" in the aughts, only for Mann to hand the project over to Leo's pal Martin Scorsese instead. But as it happens, Mann and DiCaprio had a previous close call in the 1990s, back when the latter was still just a whipper-snapper coming into his own after early career roles on the sitcoms "Parenthood" and "Growing Pains."

For as much as Mann is known for directing movies about careerists fueled by their obsessions (be they the type who makes an honest living or, as is more often the case, not), he also has a soft spot for biographical films that attempt to paint a complicated portrait of their subjects. At times he gets to combine these interests with projects like "Public Enemies" or "The Insider," both of which are as much character studies as they are dramatic thrillers based on real-world events.

It was seemingly his interest in films about real-life people's struggles with their personal demons that pushed Mann to attach himself to a James Dean biopic in 1993. DiCaprio, who was only 19 at that time, would make waves that same year by starring in the drama "What's Eating Gilbert Grape?" (the movie that earned him his first Oscar nod). And while Mann would test other actors to play the tragically short-lived star of "Rebel Without a Cause" and "East of Eden," it didn't taken long for him to settle on DiCaprio as his top pick for the role.

There was just one problem: Mann felt DiCaprio looked a little too kid-like to play the grown-up Dean.