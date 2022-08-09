Triangle Of Sadness Trailer: The Rich Must Be Crazy
Ruben Östlund has made a career out of movies that make their audience deeply uncomfortable while exploring societal roles and the hypocrisies of the world. From machismo and fatherhood to the world of high art and privilege, Östlund excels at exposing the walls we put up to the world, and showing what happens when those walls go down and we expose who we really are.
After his breakout black comedy "Force Majeure" (which sadly got a terrible and watered-down English-language remake), and winning the Palme d'Or with "The Square," Östlund returned to Cannes this year to win his second Palme d'Or with "Triangle of Sadness," an indicting, gross, hilarious satire about class warfare.
The film follows an aspiring model and his influencer girlfriend as they navigate the world of internet fame in the 21st century, all before being invited to a free yacht trip for the obscenely wealthy — her invitation. Of course, everything changes once the yacht faces a storm and the s*** hits the fan — literally.
The first trailer is hilarious, but be warned that it does show quite a bit of the film's plot. Given how much of the story's appeal are its twists and turns, it may be best to go in completely cold — just know that this movie rules and should be seen with as big an audience as possible. If you don't mind knowing some plot details, then watch away.
A biting satire
"Triangle of Sadness" got positive, and quite visceral reactions, out of its Cannes Film Festival premiere. In my review of the film, I praised its biting social commentary, and urged audiences to see the film for themselves "before the celebrities watch it and take away the wrong lessons." There is also a Woody Harrelson performance that may be one of the best things he's done in years.
NEON will hold the North American premiere of "Triangle of Sadness" at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September before a theatrical release the following month.
"Triangle of Sadness" sets sail in theaters on October 7, 2022.
"In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival."