Triangle Of Sadness Trailer: The Rich Must Be Crazy

Ruben Östlund has made a career out of movies that make their audience deeply uncomfortable while exploring societal roles and the hypocrisies of the world. From machismo and fatherhood to the world of high art and privilege, Östlund excels at exposing the walls we put up to the world, and showing what happens when those walls go down and we expose who we really are.

After his breakout black comedy "Force Majeure" (which sadly got a terrible and watered-down English-language remake), and winning the Palme d'Or with "The Square," Östlund returned to Cannes this year to win his second Palme d'Or with "Triangle of Sadness," an indicting, gross, hilarious satire about class warfare.

The film follows an aspiring model and his influencer girlfriend as they navigate the world of internet fame in the 21st century, all before being invited to a free yacht trip for the obscenely wealthy — her invitation. Of course, everything changes once the yacht faces a storm and the s*** hits the fan — literally.

The first trailer is hilarious, but be warned that it does show quite a bit of the film's plot. Given how much of the story's appeal are its twists and turns, it may be best to go in completely cold — just know that this movie rules and should be seen with as big an audience as possible. If you don't mind knowing some plot details, then watch away.