Prey Actor Dakota Beavers Talks About Facing Off Against The Predator [Spoiler Interview]

You have a pretty amazing final battle with the Predator in this movie, and I'm curious what your reaction was when you read the script for the first time and you realized that you were going to be facing off with one of the most iconic sci-fi creatures ever.

Well, honestly the first feeling for me was excitement. Just because it's so one-on-one, it's so head-to-head, more so than I think we've seen in most of the movies. So that was just epic for me.

Yeah, definitely. I mean, there is a lot of close-range action there with you spinning and dodging and reusing weapons. I remember watching that scene for the first time and thinking to myself, "Man, this character might have the highest success ratio of hits against a Predator of anybody in the entire franchise." Did you talk to Dan or any of the other filmmakers at all about that?

For me, I certainly noticed that, and I was like, "Man, this is a wicked fight." And I think it's one of the most realistic, in a sense, because he doesn't get hit. That was a big thing for the stunt coordinator and for myself. I wanted it to be realistic in a sense. He's quick, he's agile, he's moving, and he doesn't get — because [the Predator is a] however many pounds, seven-foot-plus beast who could break your back if he hit you the right way. So for me, it being awesome yet realistic was so cool.

Tell me what went into filming that whole scene. Were you actually riding around on horseback or was that face replacement technology? How did that work?

So I told [stunt coordinator] Steve McMichael I wanted to do all the riding and the stunts, and he let me. So all the riding, all the fighting on there is me, and Dane [DiLiegro], he's in the suit, so we're actually both together, duking it out there, right there in the moment.