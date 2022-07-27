How Nope Became The First Horror Film Shot With IMAX Cameras

One word that's been primarily associated with "Nope" since its release is spectacle. Jordan Peele's third outing as a director has been a spectacle in every sense of the word, with the film displaying a new side to Jordan Peele's filmmaking style. With a bigger budget and a bigger production comes a bigger-looking movie. Peele's movie budgets have gotten progressively bigger with each film he's made and, with it, new territories for the filmmaker to explore. One such unexplored territory for Peele is the IMAX film format, which was used for "Nope" to add to that feeling of a spectacle.

What's even more interesting is that "Nope" is the first horror film to be shot with IMAX cameras. Jordan Peele wanted his ambitions with "Nope" to match the film's scope, thus making the IMAX format less of a preference and more of a necessity. The flying saucer at the center of the film's story is one that needed to be captured in a format that would provide the enormous sense of scale, awe, and wonder that the movie is a parable about. For the film's production team and cinematographer, IMAX was a no-brainer for "Nope."