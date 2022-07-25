Till Trailer: Danielle Deadwyler And Whoopie Goldberg Fight For Justice In Emmett Till Story

The trailer starts out by showing us the relationship between Emmet Till, played by Jalyn Hall, and his mother, played by Danielle Deadwyler. They clearly have a loving, happy relationship but the young boy is given a warning about the differences in Mississippi, where he's visiting family. Tragically, those differences lead to a terrible hate crime committed against the young man. This leaves Mamie Till-Mobley devastated, yet also motivated to avenge her son through actionable change.

The film unquestionably looks like it is going to be difficult to watch at times but also appears to be a story well worth telling, especially from the angle they are tackling it. The synopsis for the film reads: