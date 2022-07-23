The Gray Man Composer Henry Jackman On How He Created An Epic 17-Minute Suite [Interview]

How did you end up with the 17-minute suite?

The origin of that track is it's something I've done before, but never to this extent. For example, working with Joe and Anthony, as I've done on many movies, you get a real collaboration of trust going. And so, quite often I will write a suite away from picture because I'm a big believer in, if you just dive straight into a movie and pick a scene and start writing, you're going to get distracted by the individual requirements of that scene and not necessarily think big picture. With the overall tone of a movie and an overall theme, you're almost better off developing ideas away from picture, kind of laboratory work or research and development for a company or something.

I've done that before. There's a track on ["Captain America: The Winter Soldier"] called "Winter Soldier," and that's essentially the suite. I originally wrote that with me just going, "I believe 'Winter Soldier' should sound like this, and then worry later about how it works." I've done several four-minute [suites] and probably spent a week or two on them and made sure the director or Joe and Anthony heard them along the way. Now, this is slightly different. What happened with this 17-minute epic that nearly killed me was me and my partner had our first kid, James.

Congratulations.

Thank you very much. So James was born in March 2021 and I knew I wouldn't have to start getting into the nitty gritty of writing cues specifically for "Gray Man," let's say, until December 2021, because we were recording in April 2022. I thought I'll try, instead of being the classic busy dad, who's useless and never around, I'll change diapers and be like a good dad. I thought I'll kind of say no to work from after James was born until I start "Gray Man," so I can actually see this beautiful little creature growing up.

Joe and Anthony called. They were shooting "Gray Man" going, "Hey, just a quick thought for you, obviously 'Gray Man' is a huge action film, but today we were shooting with Ryan [Gosling] and it was one of those more flashback scenes where he is traumatized about his past. Just putting out there, as an artist, also think about a slightly damaged, internalized broken emotional [aspect] as well." I went to the piano and came up with this little thing that I called the "ghost in the machine" kind of an idea. I quickly banged it out on the piano going, "Oh, that's cool." I put it to bed and after I changed a few diapers, I was like, "You know what? Let me go back to that idea properly. I'll record it. I'll record it nicely and process it and put some of that backwards reverb on it and make a real thing out of it. At least I've got this cool two-and-a-half minute, emotional ghost in the machine idea that I can play Joe and Anthony."

So, in between changing diapers, I finished that up. Sonically, it was all nicely engineered and sounded cool. As I finished, I got this cool kickdrum sound in mind, a low end sound. I just started going, "Oh yeah, no, that's cool." I got the tempo I liked. I liked the feeling, the rhythm of that is in a slightly unusual rhythm. It's in five four — not to bore your readers, but it's a slightly esoteric pattern.

I say, "Well, I'll leave that for now. I'll just bang in that little percussion sound that's hammering away that one little pattern. I'll save that for later." When I come to December, I've got the beginning of a rhythm. After endless crying and screaming and not sleeping and dealing with the song, I say, "You know what? Let me go back to that kick idea, develop it a bit." I started making more and more processed percussion sounds and chopping up break beats and distorting them and built this whole arsenal of hard baked percussion sounds that don't really sound like your standard issue, big Hollywood drum sound. It was a lot of almost slightly drum- and bass-influenced palette of sounds.

And then I started building this big bass. I said, "Okay, cool. I'm going to stop now. I've got a cool emotional piano intro. I've got a really cool collection of percussion sounds. I'm more than ready for this 'Gray Man' movie coming up." I said, "Well, you know what? I might as well start fiddling around with some harmonic stuff and get, what kind of chords do I want to use?" It developed a bit more. I said, "Look, once I get to five minutes, I'll stop. Let me get to the piano." Then I started going, "Well, perhaps the same chords I was using at the piano at the front, maybe that can start coming in on a pattern." I was like, "Oh, wait a minute. What about this? Oh, that's a cool bass. All right, all right, let me pursue this bass line for a bit."

I promise myself I'm going to stop. This is just getting out of control because I've probably been on it for three months. And also, unlike a lot of regular film scores, I'm engineering like crazy. It's much more like a record where I'm spending forever processing. I could spend a whole day engineering one sound to make it sound unique, so it's taking up a lot of time.

In the back of my head, I'm thinking, "Wait a minute, I should play some of this to Joe and Anthony. If they don't like where this is going, this is months of my life disappearing and my partner's going to go 'Well, if they didn't like it, we could have had a proper nine months off instead.'" But I started feeling very secretive about no, no, I don't want anyone to hear this yet. I want to explore it.

And then I thought, "How about these sort of jazz chords, but they've gone a bit wrong, like atonal jazz?" It sounds kind of badass, old school, like Chemical Brothers meets some drummer bass background, but then the chords feel like [composer] John Barry gone mad or maybe even one of those almost jazzy '70s scores. It's dangerous-sounding. So I pursued that and that went on and on and on. I said, "Okay, now I'm definitely going to stop."

Then I had that other idea right at the end, this big kind of Mancini thing. I was like, "Oh, bloody hell. Now I've come over with another thing that I've got to pursue. How long is this thing?" We're 17 minutes and I'd spent so long on this thing. And the longer I spent on it, the more I was like, "My God, if Joe and Anthony don't see this as the direction to go, I'm such an idiot. I've spent so long on it and I've engineered the living hell out of it. It really sounds like something you need, but whatever, it's just an artistic endeavor. It's too late now, I'm so far down the road, I've got to finish this piece to its natural conclusion."

Anyway, we nearly got our first cut of this movie. I said, "I've got a little secret." Joe said, "Oh, you haven't done one of your suites." I said, "Yep, not only have I done one of my suites, I've secretly been working on it for eight months." And he's, "Oh my God, send it to me now." I say, "Well, I'm actually nervous to play it to you because right now I'm living in this space of psychological freedom, but I love it. If I send it to you and you go, 'Oh, it's fantastically put together and everything, but maybe not what we need,' then I basically just wasted eight months of my life."

I said, "Let me just sleep on it. Give me one more night of freedom where I can just forget about it. I'll send it to you in the morning. Otherwise I won't sleep all night." I sent it to the boys in the morning and they absolutely loved it, thank God. I think Joe was even texting me as he was listening to it live for the first time, going, "Oh, I love the bass line." Joe and Anthony, they got great imagination. They were already, even as they were listening, going, "Oh, this is going to work for this and that."

I was just so relieved that I didn't have to go to Victoria, my partner, and go, "We could have basically just spent nine months, raising our wonderful little child and I needn't have sat there like a mad professor because they hated it." They absolutely loved it. Now, I said to Joe and Anthony, "Listen, please, on the basis of this precedent, do not expect me every single time we work together to be fiddling away for nine months on a 17-minute suite because I've had points in my career in this space of nine months, I've done three whole movies."

I suppose if we have another kid and I take another nine months off and it happens to time itself with another Joe and Anthony thing, I guess I could spend another nine months on it. In film music, very often you do an entire score in three months, but a certain part of me kicked in that's more rooted in the days of, when I was younger, when I used to hang out with [record producer] Trevor Horn, who would spend four years on a Seal album or two and a half years on an Art of Noise album. There were these great labors of love with all manner of exploration and seeing how far you could take something.

Now, you can't quite do that with scores. I guess, because I did have the time, I got more into that exploratory spirit of seeing what happens with a piece of music, if there are no restrictions put on it. I wasn't just writing any old crap to scenes. In the back of my head, this has to be appropriate to "Gray Man." We need the energy, the driving bass line. Wouldn't have been something I thought of if it was a character drama with Helen Mirren.