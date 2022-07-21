Mike Trailer: Trevante Rhodes Channels Mike Tyson In Hulu Limited Series

Trevante Rhodes ("Moonlight) is ready to throw some punches inside the ring as Mike Tyson in Hulu's upcoming limited series, "Mike." A trailer for the series has dropped, which features Tyson's arc as a boxer and his gradual rise to stardom amidst troubled waters. In the trailer, we see Tyson being bullied as a child and then turning to a life of crime, which of inevitably seeps into his career as a boxing champion.

Rhodes is best known for his nuanced, multilayered performance in Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight," and his acting chops are on full display even in the brief trailer for "Mike," in which he oscillates between ferocious confidence and touching vulnerability. Keitel assumes the role of tough-as-nails D'Amato with great flourish, pushing Tyson to perennially display his strength in flamboyant ways in front of the world. While the exact tone and direction of the limited series remain to be seen, the trailer for "Mike" paints a pretty dramatic, emotionally-driven picture of Tyson's personal and professional landscape, paying close attention to the details of his eventful life.

However, as promising as this new limited series looks, Tyson himself is not associated with it in any capacity, and he's even previously spoken out against it, calling it "unfortunate" and "unauthorized." In a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2021, Tyson emphasized that "Hulu stealing a black athlete's story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf." While Hulu has not made an official comment so far, "Mike" is being advertised as an "unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson."