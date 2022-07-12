Will Apple TV's Loot With Maya Rudolph Get A Season 2?

Everything's always a little bit brighter when Maya Rudolph is on our TV screens: the "Saturday Night Live" comedian and actress is winning and funny in every single project she chooses. That now includes the Apple TV+ comedy series "Loot," which is currently airing its first season.

The show follows Molly (Rudolph), an inordinately wealthy billionaire who must figure out what to do with her time and money after she splits with her tech inventor husband (Adam Scott). Upon learning that she has a charity organization she never knew about, Molly decides to get more involved in its day-to-day upkeep, working alongside no-nonsense leader Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), doting assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), sweet geek Arthur (Nat Faxon), and her own cousin Howard (Ron Fuches), Molly starts to recognize her privilege and try to make the world a better place.

The premise of "Loot" is a tricky one to pull off, but it is funny and heartfelt and Rudolph carries the complicated lead role effortlessly. /Film's Barry Levitt reviewed the show positively back in June, saying, "'Loot' could have easily felt cloying and tone-deaf, but thanks to some clever scripting and Rudolph's undeniable charisma, you actually manage to be invested in Molly's journey." It also helps that the show has "Master of None" co-creator Alan Yang and "30 Rock" writer Matt Hubbard at the helm.