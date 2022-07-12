The Terminal List Creator David DiGilio Breaks Down Season 1 [Spoiler Interview]

How has the last week been?

Oh, it's been epic. Absolutely epic. The fan response has been bonkers, and I think it was just announced that the show was the number one show on Prime Video last weekend, so it beat "The Boys," which is nuts.

Did Amazon tell you how many people watched it?

I don't know if they're going to reveal the actual numbers. My last show, "Strange Angel," was for a streamer, but it was CBS All Access. It was such a small platform at the time. They never shared any numbers. Now that Nielsen's starting to track independently, we're reaching a world where I don't know if they want to share or they're reluctantly sharing, but when something does well, they share. We got the news from the social team sharing the asset of, "The number one series on Prime Video this [last] weekend." Everyone over there sounds pumped.

When you get to the end of the story, you make it very clear Katie (Constance Wu) is the hero of the story.

Yeah, I love that. I will tell you the one bummer for me about the critical response is that it feels like it's trying to politicize the show. People from both sides of the aisle made the show. The most important thing was making sure that we authentically portrayed the warrior ethos from all sides. We have people who have lived it and we have people who are coming into it and observing it through Katie, through Tony Layun, played by JD Pardo. On the other side, you have Reece, you have Ben, Hartley, all of these people who have lived inside it.

And so, it's not a political show. It is a show that is about an authentic experience that does not get portrayed very much on screen these days, which is really too bad and needs to be portrayed more, and that was the only thing. The show, there will be people who maybe it's too dark for. It's pretty violent, but it is entertaining. If you don't come in trying to politicize it, it's just an awesome ride and an incredible look at a character who is a massive character. James Reece has an enormous following, and is an incredible portrayal of that warrior spirit. We're really pumped about it, because it's really connecting with people.

It's interesting: Those questions or thoughts about its politics did cross my mind, but in the end, I also thought, "Well, big pharma, a politician, and the powerful are the villains. Even in the end, a soldier, too, can be corrupted."

Yes. Yes, exactly. And that's the most painful of betrayals is your brother in arms. I mean, that final scene with those two guys is one of the greatest scenes I've ever been a part of. Chris and Taylor [Kitsch], from the moment they met on Zoom, they just had it. They had this friendship. You see the pain of that moment.

I think because they're such talented actors, they got so inside it, so it was a very hard scene for them to film. They crushed take after take, but it was painful for them to go through those emotions of betrayal because they had formed such a tight bond. And that ethos of teamwork, the brotherhood, the sisterhood of the military was part of our ethos making the show whether you had ties to the military. So many military veterans worked on the show. Or if you're like me and you're a civilian who has family who have served, or if you're just a civilian who wants to explore this world and this character, that ethos of teamwork was everything on set with this from the top down.

And so, I just remember that scene, and we filmed it right near the end of the schedule. It was like a pin, you could hear a pin drop on set. Just everybody was so into it because we had all come on this journey. To have this moment that just rips your heart out, it was a really fitting way for all of us, I think, to end that journey together.

In this day and age, it's nice to see a positive portrayal of a journalist.

Thank you. I mean, my mom was a reporter and editor at The Washington Post for over 25 years. I grew up in and around the newsroom and it's been very hard over the past few years to watch attack after attack on the press when I know true journalists are incredible people of integrity who are compelled by truth and accountability, and that's who Katie is in the book. That's why Jack wrote that character in the book. And that's why we took that character and amplified it, gave her more screen time in the show.

It's always a noble journey, too — just the search for truth.

Exactly right. When you have a character played by Chris Pratt, one of the biggest movie stars in the world who is compelled by something as primal as vengeance, then you better have a movie star with a character who is compelled by something just as important — the truth — playing the role in Katie.