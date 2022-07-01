Obi-Wan Kenobi Composer Natalie Holt Breaks Down Scoring The Show's Biggest Scenes [Interview]

With episode 1, how did you want to help set the tone for the series? What themes did you want to set up?

Well, it changed, because when I started, we didn't know if John [Williams] was going to be involved or not. When I first started writing for the series, I had a month where Deborah was saying, "We're not going to be allowed to use any of the old themes, so let's just do something new." She'd been thinking about a spare score, paring back to a piano or something for Obi. She said, "Not even an instrument, just like a whistle, just something simplistic. He's alone in the desert and lost and alone and maybe we could reflect that with the score."

It just didn't work. It needed more. I've been on this journey trying to find a theme. It was hard because you've got the tone, like "The Mandalorian" and all the classic "Star Wars" music that you are used to. And this doesn't fit. It's in between, because you've got heritage characters and new characters. Really, early on in the first meeting I played Deborah the Inquisitors theme and she said, "Yep. Perfect." It stayed. That theme was the one that came first. I did something modern and rhythmic for them and with lots of synths, and it seemed to work. With Leia and Alderaan and all those, it was more tricky to find them because of striking the right balance between the old and the new.

Once John came on board and we knew that we were going to get that main theme from him, then it changed everything. He watched it through and allowed us to use the themes in episode 6 as well. We knew where we were going, and that set the tone once he came aboard.

The idea of the lonely piano for the lonely figure in the desert sounds great, though. Did it not work because it wasn't overtly "Star Wars?"

Yeah. That's always a thought. It's like, "This isn't 'Star Wars' enough." It's such a specific thing. There are all these people who've been on board, John himself and Bill Ross, who've been with this for 40 years. Things are always going past people who can decide, like Kathleen Kennedy. She vets all the music as well. It's a specific tone that you have to find. It was interesting.

Once you got John Williams' theme for Obi-Wan, how did that open doors for you? How did that inspire the music you were composing?

Yeah, just seeing how he was orchestrating it, using more orchestral colors, kind of somewhere in the middle, going back to that big sweeping "Star Wars" sound that everybody wants, that big orchestra sound. But I think Deborah wanted to keep things a bit more minimal. I think she wanted me to bring a bit more of a modernity to it. She wanted my synths and the more unusual instruments that I brought to the game as well, but there's the subtle balance with the big orchestral sound as well.

The whole process sounds like one gigantic balancing act.

Yeah, yeah. The whole time was a real balancing act. I don't think everybody's going to ever be happy, unless John had done the whole thing. I'm sure there are some "Star Wars” fans that wish that was the case, but he's 90. I think it's really appropriate how this leads to those. The payoff in episode 6 is so big. You realize, "Oh, he's become Vader now." I had the rhythm from the Imperial March all the way through, leading to that point. When he finally gets there, it feels satisfying and thrilling to hear that theme finally.

How about the use of the Force theme? How much should it be used? It's great in episode 2.

The Force Theme is a real contentious one, and I think George Lucas himself just felt the Force Theme got a little overused in the J.J. Abrams world. I think in the end, when Obi lifts the rock, that's still ... he's found the Force there, but he's still not with the Force when he's saving Leia in episode 2. It's sort of the stirrings of it again. Yeah, that moment was Bill Ross from John Williams' camp, that was the one moment in episode 2 that he oversaw. There was a handover, into making sure that was more in the traditional vein, that little section where he saves Leia as she falls down. Before that there's quite a modern chase sequence across the roof and Reva's parkouring over the roof. And so it goes into that, into something a little more traditional "Star Wars."

Can you really tinker with the past work much? If you wanted to make any tiny adjustments to the Force Theme, can you?

Well, that's the thing. I think all those moments where there were snippets of John Williams, it was a group. It's not me deciding "This is what I'm going to do." Because you're in a franchise like this, it's bigger than you. There are so many voices. John Williams and his team have got so much experience of what the "Star Wars" music is, that those moments felt they were very steered by the people in charge, if that makes sense.