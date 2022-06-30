Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes Is Back — Here's What That Means For Movie Fans

Not only did Michael Bay direct a new movie for Universal Pictures this year with "Ambulance," but the scope of that partnership has just expanded in a big way. Bay has reunited with his former producing partner Brad Fuller to reform Platinum Dunes, their production company that had a string of hits from 2005 to 2018. Now, Bay and Fuller are back in the saddle and they have a new deal with Universal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Platinum Dunes has signed a first-look deal with Universal, meaning that the studio will get the first bite at the apple with any projects that are developed by the duo's production banner. Universal previously worked with the company on "The Purge" and "Ouija" franchises. Bay had this to say in a statement:

"Partnering with Donna [Langely], Peter, Jeff [Shell] and the entire team on Ambulance was a great experience, and I can't wait to work with them on the exciting projects in the Platinum Dunes pipeline."

Fuller added:

"The experience we had with the Universal team on The Purge and Ouija franchises could not have been more collaborative, and we are thrilled to formalize our ongoing partnership with this new agreement."

Beginning with 2003's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" remake, Platinum Dunes largely worked in the horror space turning out hit after hit over the course of 15 years. Other notable hits include "A Quiet Place," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, and "The Amityville Horror" remake. Yes, there was a bit of a pattern there with remakes. But the studio has netted $2.31 billion at the global box office against $384.5 million in combined budgets. It's hard to argue with results.