Rise Composer Ré Olunuga Wants To Convey The Truth [Interview]

What instruments did you want to lean on to express the love between the family?

There are a few things that I explored in this film. This is my first major studio film, so it meant that I had resources available to me, just a varied toolkit. We already spoke about pianos, and that being a very important part of the storytelling, but there was this idea that I've had for a long time that I've always wanted to see in film. It's really something for music nerds more than anything else, but it's using rhythm as motif.

How'd you create that motif?

I wanted to take a particular rhythm, and it can play on the drums, it can play on the pianos. It was like, da da, da da da, da da, da da da da, da. So, that rhythm, you hear it right at the start, the first time Giannis picks up a basketball, and there's a big swell, but you hear this thing on pianos. It comes back with the drums and it comes with horns and it comes with strings. More than the melody, the thing that was woven all the way through was that rhythm, because for me, it represented hope.

It represented hope and it represented this forward drive that he's had, but the entire family had as well that kept them just trusting each other and supporting each other, because there were risks. There were difficult choices that had to be made. But when those crossroads came, they always chose hope. They always chose moving forward and working harder. I just used that rhythm to keep it driving, just keep the story driving forward and for you to feel like they're moving towards a happy future.

How long have you been wanting to score a film using rhythm as a motif?

I think that I've had it in my head for a very long time, but there hasn't been a film that felt just right until this one. I think with a lot of composers, you have all kinds of questions in your head of, "What would that sound like? What would that feel like?" You can either just write something for yourself, but it's always, when you're a film composer, when a story comes along that connects with something deep inside you in your heart, but also in your mind, just your theoretical curiosities, just music theory curiosities, it's like you don't sleep.

You don't sleep because you just want to keep experimenting. You want to keep trying to have the fullest version of that idea, for the best version of that idea comes out. The first time I thought about using rhythm as a motif was maybe 12 years ago. I grew up in Lagos, and the rhythm of that city ... I don't know how this is going to sound, but the thing about music in general and the power of music is how easy it is for it to penetrate, you know? Because there is this specific intelligence that almost everyone has. If you're a hearing person, you understand the emotions inherent to a piece of music.

Even if you're a baby, you understand. It is a language that is so instinctive. It's powerful. It's a huge part of why I love what I do. Taking that power and being intentional about using rhythm, it's almost like you're putting rhythm into a person's body. You're putting rhythm into a way a person is feeling, and doing it not for dance or something escapist, but for storytelling. And the way that we got to do it with this film, it's like alchemy. It's almost like puppeteering, in a good way. You're trying to move the audience physically, not just emotionally, with rhythm. I can talk about this for a long time.

Please, keep going.

I'm obsessed with it, you know? Because I write a melody and then sometimes I go in again and I think about the rhythm of that melody, I think about just that other layer of experience of how it's going to make a person want to move, the sort of inertia that the person is going to feel when they're listening to it. Does it make them want to slow down? Does it make them want to move forward? We got to explore that a lot in this film.

Stillness is important as well. Some of those melodies were for that. When Vera's telling her story, I wanted the audience to be still while listening to a melody, just lost in it, fully caught in that experience of, well, what it must have been like to have to leave your baby behind. It's such a huge sacrifice, such a painful choice to make and to carry. I wanted the audience to really be there with them, specifically Vera in that moment, so it had to be a very still moment with music.

I usually hear writers and directors talk about being faithful and respectful to a true story, but as a composer, that responsibility must be different, especially without talking to the real people involved. Like, the question of, how do you accurately communicate what's going on internally?

For sure. These are real humans who are walking around right now who went through these things. You can't make it seem fictional. I had to consider that, but then I had to be in tandem with the performances as well. The performances are so, so great. I think being a composer, it's a little bit like acting with my philosophy. The music is a performance in the film if you're doing it right. It can be very subtle, it can be very strong and powerful, but it is a performance. It has to work in collaboration with what's on screen and with the performance that is happening on screen. With something that is a true story, a real life and lived experience, the respect has to be there. It just has to be. You have to be subtle and gentle, but convey the truth. Convey the truth.