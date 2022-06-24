Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Almost Had A Very Similar Plot To Detective Pikachu

The newest little piece of A24 magic is in theaters, only this time it doesn't involve lamb children, multiversal sex toy combat, or bear suit boyfriends. Instead, the adorable living shell Marcel (played by the talented Jenny Slate) is coming to your cineplex in director Dean Fleischer-Camp's "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," a charming story about Marcel being interviewed by a documentarian (Fleischer-Camp) as the young shell tries to reunite with his family.

The film is the product of years of careful work and plotting by Fleischer-Camp and co-writer/co-creator Jenny Slate to carve out a story that actually fits Marcel and the story world ... but they had some surprising offers that would have produced a wildly different outing. After their wildly popular first short film over a decade ago, Fleischer-Camp and Slate had studios coming out of the woodwork to try and land different potential feature ideas for the young shell-person's adventures. One studio suggested a crime-fighting team-up between Marcel and gin-slinging A-lister Ryan Reynolds, widely known for films like "Deadpool" and "Detective Pikachu." Here's the problem.... that Marcel pitch basically was "Detective Pikachu" before the latter even existed.