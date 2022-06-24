Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Animation Director Kirsten Lepore Wants To Slow Things Down [Interview]

Can you describe to me the process by which you animated the stop-motion elements of the movie? Because it is a hybrid movie. It takes place partially in the real world with real people, but also it has all these little stop-motion elements that are just blended with the reality very seamlessly. So what was the process by which they came together?

So we basically had two different shoots. We shot the movie twice. So the first shoot was the live-action shoot where we got all of our plates and real world stuff. My job on that set was mostly to come in with a little Marcel puppet on a rod and just walk him through the scene so that everyone knew, "Okay, where are we even focusing the camera? And how fast is he going to move? What's his action going to be?" And I did my best to approximate, "Okay, once he's animated, I think he'll be able to move this far and do this thing." So we would run it through with the puppet once, [the assistant cameraperson] would figure out where that focus should be, and then we would take the puppet out and we would run it again with nothing in there, just the empty plate. And that's what we ended up using once we got to compositing.

So then on the other side, there was the stop-motion shoot. So that came a year after the live action shoot. Our DP basically had to match the lighting of the live action shoot perfectly. He was also there. He had taken crazy notes, overhead diagrams, putting out measuring tapes and everything to remember exactly what the lighting was for each shot on the live action stage. And then he translated that once we got on the stop-motion stage and most of the time on our stop-motion stage, we would just have a little portion of that set that we would recreate. So sometimes it was as simple as a little gray floating piece of wood on a C-stand, and Marcel was just in that immediate area.

Or sometimes we would go as big as rebuilding one of the live action sets, particularly the jewelry box set where Nana Connie is, that whole corner of the house, that little area that her jewelry box sits on. We rebuilt that whole thing in stop-motion. It just gave us a lot more flexibility, but even the production designers had to hand age that and craft that so it looked as real and believable as it did in the actual house on the live action set. So yeah, we did our animation there and then it was basically up to the VFX team to composite everything together. And that whole process, I wasn't super involved in, but that was many, many, many months of effect shots and rotoscoping and compositing. Yeah.

Another fun tidbit I just remembered is that we couldn't use green screen for anything, which also made the process more challenging because he is so tiny that if you put Marcel in a green card, you're just going to get nothing but green light reflecting off of the green card. He's just all spill. He's just all green spill. So that really made it more challenging where we had to use gray cards and just do rotoscoping instead. Yeah. Tons of technical challenges. But at the end of the day, it was just the simple magic of compositing and matching lighting really well.

So it sounds incredibly regimented, especially on the live-action side who have to shoot their parts and then hope for the best when everything is said and done. And speaking of Dean, he was the co-lead of sorts in this film and would often be the sole person interacting with these stop-motion creatures. Were there any challenges that he had to overcome as both director and also the person who was interacting with all of these characters that he wouldn't see until a year or two later?

Yeah, I think in terms of him acting in it, yeah. I think he did a really good job playing it pretty naturally. And most of the time it was just Marcel sitting next to him and sometimes we would just have a stand-in, which sometimes even just having a stand-in is like super helpful to play off of. So yeah, in terms of his action, it never seemed to be an issue on the live action stage. He was very natural. I feel like the integration between other things maybe were a little more challenging — the dog, for example. We had actual dog on set hopping up and it was just again, a lot of approximations of, "Okay, the dog comes up here, don't let the dog cross this point or else it's going to break our shot for stop-motion."

So just trying to be really meticulous and calculated about exactly where everything needed to go. And then on the stop-motion stages, just lining it up. We have software on the stop-mo stages where you can onion skin and see through to what the plate looks like. So you're already getting a sense, as you're animating, what the setting is and where he is. And things like the dog when, when the nose would come in, the stop-motion animator knew exactly where that was going to be on a frame by frame basis. So they could animate accordingly and adjust.