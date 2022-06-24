Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Director Dean Fleischer-Camp On Finding The Humanity In A Little Shell [Interview]

So Marcel has such a distinct way of speaking that's childlike and a little stilted, which makes his little pearls of wisdom hit all the harder. How did you come up with that specific diction for Marcel, or was that Jenny who came up with that during the performance of it?

That's a really great question. I don't know how much of that — certainly the voice came first in the character. The short was built around that voice Jenny was doing. But I do think it's evolved to be some sort of weird combo of both of our personalities. I definitely think Jenny's diction has a lot to do with the way he talks about things. I think we both think it's really fun and funny to describe familiar objects or things from an outsider's perspective. And that's why it was so fun to take Marcel out in the car, or out into the world and introduce him to all these new things. One of the things that I love about Marcel's personality is, I don't think that he's a child but he does have a childlike wonder and curiosity. That curiosity is so inspiring to me.

It almost reminds me of, I once took an Amtrak trip across country with Nick Paley. And on Amtrak trains, you meet a lot of Amish people because I think they're not allowed or permitted to use cars, but they can use trains. And so we met a lot of Amish kids and they're all so fascinated with like, "Oh, can you show me your weather app on your iPad?" Or, "Can you show me..." They've seen technology, but they know it's not for them. And it's kind of beautiful and heartbreaking because there's this curiosity that's, like anything that's off limits, it's the coolest thing you've ever heard of. But at the same time, there's a melancholy or something because there's a sadness that they know those things aren't for them. And that they'll never get to have those things — or at least not without great cost. And so there's just a beautiful dynamic there that I wanted to make sure we hit that with Marcel or portrayed that.

So I want to talk about the stop-motion animation process for this movie. What is it about stop-motion that provides something that other types of animation do not? And what was the difference between animating for these little three-minute stop-motion videos versus a feature length film, but with a bigger budget, of course?

I think there's always a danger when you have a bigger budget, or when you're making something, that with that bigger budget, with that polish, you might accidentally sand off all the things that made the original cool, or the low-budget version cool and special. And so I was very much trying to keep my eye on, "How do we expand this, how do we make it better without making it lesser?" And a lot of that came down to ... the process was completely different, because the shorts were just me in my apartment animating, really. If you watch them, you can tell I have no idea how to animate and I'm doing my best. But this process was obviously a much more structured and much larger team with animators who are incredibly talented and can animate in completely, beautifully fluid ways.

So a lot of, I think, mine and [animation director] Kirsten [Lepore]'s job boiled down to saying, "This is beautiful, but it's not Marcel. Can you animate this with your left hand?" A little bit like, "Can you do a worse job?" But also just refining — I think the things that are lo-fi or charming about the original and about how bad that animation is, Kirsten and I went through a process of really identifying, kind of quantifying, "What are the things that want to keep from that? Do we want him animated on ones or twos? Do we want him to be able to turn his head all the way around? Do we want him to be able to jump, or how exaggerated do we want his movements?" And so we went through a real process and we created a bible for the animators about how Marcel moves. He can turn his foot 30 degrees, but not 45. Those kind of really minute things that make up an aesthetic.

I always thought it was really important that we commit to stop-motion because it has a fallibility that I think is very emotional, actually. And Marcel is such a vulnerable, little guy in a big world. That vulnerability felt important in order to emote that, or to express that.

Stop-motion is such a hands-on, true tactile process that you get all these little mistakes in there that are, I think, just very human. And you would never be able to achieve that — even though you can pretty well mimic the aesthetic of stop-motion with a CG process, you can't bake in mistakes that you wouldn't be able to anticipate. And so I thought that was important for the character. There's an emotionality in stop-motion that you can't find elsewhere.

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" is in theaters now.