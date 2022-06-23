Green Hornet And Kato Movie To Be Directed By The Invisible Man Filmmaker Leigh Whannell

After teaming up with director James Wan to make their names in the horror genre with the original "Saw" and "Insidious" movies (along with their 2007 horror film "Dead Silence," which is better than you might've heard), Leigh Whannell made the jump from writer to writer and director with 2015's mostly-solid "Insidious: Chapter 3." However, it was his 2018 sci-fi horror-thriller "Upgrade" and "The Invisible Man" reboot in 2020 that really established Whannell's bonafides as a filmmaker with an eye for visually-innovative (and very bloody) action scenes and scary moments, coupled with stories that explore rich, timely ideas and themes. In other words, it's not hard to see why Universal would want to stay in business with him.

The original plan was for Whannell, Universal, and "The Invisible Man" producer Jason Blum to reunite on a big screen reboot of "The Wolfman," with Ryan Gosling starring as the titular werwolf. Since then, though, Whannell has stepped away from the project, with Gosling's "The Place Beyond the Pines" director Derek Cianfrance taking his spot at the helm. I would be lying if I said I can easily imagine what sort of untapped potential Whannell sees in another "Green Hornet" movie, but I'm nevertheless curious to see what he makes of the property (which, let's not forget, began as a radio show in the 1930s).

/Film will bring you more details on "The Green Hornet and Kato" as they become available.