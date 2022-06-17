Poser Composers Shawn Sutta And Adam Robl Threw A Funeral For A Fish [Interview]

How else did you experiment with the score for "Poser?"

Sutta: Well, one thing I would say about the writing process is that it's all discovery. You're just trying things out and you're digging through the sand and then suddenly you find a shell and you're like, "Oh, that's cool. Let's put that into the sand castle and just keep going from there." It all just seems like you're just grabbing things by accident and discovering them along the way.

Robl: Well, there were all sorts of situations, like we said earlier, a lot of the pieces might have been written on piano beforehand. A lot of the discovery might have happened after the fact when we were sitting with the piece, and just finding textures that made it feel different or made it feel more suitable to the scene. Shawn's right: A lot of times it's all discovery when you mix sound with picture. Everything changes. It changes everything.

In this instance, when do you know you are going to connect with filmmakers musically?

Sutta: This one was particularly amazing. We had a Zoom call. This was the early days of Zoom, too, like at the beginning of the pandemic, we're all just getting used to that platform. The four of us got on there and we hadn't even seen the cut yet. They shared during that call — we saw an early trailer, like, "Oh, that's a cool aesthetic."

Sutta: But the vibe with the four of us and the creative flow, there was just a great feeling there and an excitement to get the thing done that we knew right from the beginning that it was going to be a really fun ride.

Robl: I mean, it was before we even saw the film and we knew it was going to be a good time.

Sutta: They sent us a very solid work in progress that the story was there, they had already made a really great film, but they did disclaimer that a lot of scenes were going to change and things were going to get mixed around a lot.

How about you two? When did you realize you worked together well as composers?

Sutta: We actually met in college studying studio music and jazz performance. We got thrown into a situation where we were in this weird ensemble and had to come up with something. The two of us started throwing in ideas, and we're just having such a good time. It was our first collaboration, and we knew from then that we would work well together. We became real close friends in school and then accidentally, or just by chance, became neighbors after, where we just rented these houses that were right next to each other.

Robl: He was already renting the house behind this one, and I was looking to move into a house and I was with a couple friends and I was just checking this house out, walking. I knew it was close to him, but I wasn't sure how close, and I was walking through the backyard and I just was like, "Holy sh*t, Shawn's house." I called him up, I'm like, "Dude, walk in your backyard right now. I'm about to move in behind you." And that was a while — how long ago was that?

Sutta: That was like 12 years ago. We were doing a lot of performing and just out of college trying to figure out careers and how where we wanted to go with things. We were both already getting our personal studios together. In a conversation, we were just talking about how the ultimate thing for us had always been film. We'd always been such big fans of film music and films in general.

But we had no idea how to get into it, but I was like, "Let's just commit to it. Let's just do it." And we did, and as soon as we started writing together for the first little commercials and stuff that had come in, there was a really great sense of collaboration and we knew then it was going to work out.

How did you guys first get those opportunities for commercials?

Robl: You got lucky.

Sutta: Definitely some luck to it. Commercials were not the end goal, but it's tough when you have no credits and to get their first thing. What I just did is just started telling everybody, "This is what I'm doing now." The film composer with no experience at all.

Robl: And it was because of the commercials that we got our first feature. I'd say maybe a year and a half after we started, maybe two years, that feature ended up going to South by Southwest and getting distribution. It was called "Uncle John."

Sutta: We obviously just love writing to stories. We love working with these — I love collaborating with a lot of people, and film is the perfect platform for that, where you have these huge film teams. They let us command one of the ships, which is the music.

"Poser" is now playing in New York and Los Angeles and will expand to more theaters soon.