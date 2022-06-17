Poser Filmmakers Ori Segev And Noah Dixon Show Love For Columbus, Ohio [Interview]

Since the musicians in the film are your friends, how did you visually and audibly want to get their music just right for the live performances we see?

Segev: A lot of the tracks we had picked out beforehand. We knew we were going to use the recording, so we had it playing on a boombox while we were shooting. We also wanted it to feel authentic, so we tried to light it in a way that felt both cinematic but really natural to what you would see at a show, which is sometimes just a light in the back or whatever the band could find to make their show look sick.

We try to keep that authentic vibe with everything that we shoot. Some of the footage in the film was archival stuff. We had originally planned to maybe shoot more concerts, but right when we wrapped filming, and we filmed in October 2019, the pandemic hit. We thought we'd be going to all these shows and getting new footage of more of the bands and we didn't really do any of that, so we went through our archives. We had shot tons of these bands already and we were able to sprinkle that stuff into the film.

The movie doesn't really mock any of the artists in the film, but it does feel like they all have good senses of humor about themselves. How'd you want to have fun with certain characters from that scene without satirizing or mocking?

Segev: I think we're making fun of what it is to be an artist and poking fun at ourselves and having fun with our friends. We told everyone that they'll be playing a version of themselves, but they can exaggerate that version and make it fun.

Dixon: I think it definitely helped that we're friends with most of these artists and already had a good relationship with them. I think the artists and musicians in Columbus do have a good sense of humor about that stuff and it's both a love letter to the music scene, but also poking fun in that balance. I think everybody knew before we started shooting what we were trying to get at with that vibe and the humor there.

The musician with the wolf mask seems very self-aware about it.

Dixon: He was so excited.

Segev: He's the best.

Dixon: He's a great guy. We started with them. Before we knew what the stories or who the characters were, we knew we wanted to make a film and cast the bands and musicians that we worked with. Ori and I have made so many music videos and music documentaries here in Columbus and it just felt like, "Oh, a lot of these musicians feel they deserve to be in a movie." Damn the Witch Siren, Bobby Kitten and Z Wolf's band, just seemed the first people that came to mind, like, "Oh, these feel like movie characters." Visually, they're such interesting shows to go to because they have such an incredible energy and vibe. So, we started with Bobby and Z and their band, Damn the Witch Siren, and then built the story around them.

Where did [the protagonist] Lennon come from, then?

Dixon: I feel there's definitely that general vibe at certain art things you go to, like, "Oh, is this real or is this fake, or how is this original?" It's questioning your creative identity. We've definitely met people like that, but also at times, I feel like you feel like that a little bit when you're in your young 20s and figuring yourself out at parties. I think that all stemmed from that and the antithesis of Bobby and her super confident and charismatic personality that just shines through. That's how Lennon came through.

What were your expectations for making your first movie? How did the reality of it compare?

Segev: I think our expectations where we were just realized that we needed to make a movie to prove that we could make a movie, so that we could make more movies. This was the first one and when we were talking about ideas, as soon as Noah pitched this idea, just the basis of it we were like, "This is doable."

We definitely couldn't make a crazy sci-fi movie for our first movie. This is like, "Everything we need is right here. We know this so well." We were expecting ourselves to make a ton of mistakes. We overshot everything. Something Noah and I do really well is rather than argue about how to do something, we just shoot it both ways because we're both editors and we're like, "Let's just have both options, we don't need to talk about this for 20 minutes. You could shoot it." Doing that allowed us to have everything that we needed to cover our tracks in the edit.

Dixon: We've dreamt of making a film our entire lives. So this is something we've been building up to for a while, but I think we have been patient about it. After graduating, we started our production company and did a bunch of shorts and documentary stuff and music videos and a lot of commercial stuff and just spent all of those years practicing. I think we knew when it was the right time to jump into the story and make the feature.

There's always stuff that goes wrong, and I think we were planning for that, but all in all, we're a little bit surprised by the outcome of all of it. I think getting into these festivals and getting to show it around the world, it's all been better than we'd even expected. We're excited by the whole ride and excited to jump into the next one.

Segev: I would've been happy with one Columbus screening.