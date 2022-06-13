Major Hollywood Showrunners Sign Pledge To Depict Guns More Responsibly Going Forward

As legislators continue to stall out on any meaningful action in the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 elementary students and two teachers dead last month, Hollywood is making a plan to curb harmful depictions of gun use on screen. As reported by Variety, a group of 200 writers, producers, and directors put their names to an open letter pledging to be more thoughtful about how guns are shown in film and on television moving forward.

The letter, which was shared by the comprehensive gun control nonprofit Brady, acknowledges that changes to on-screen depictions of guns are far from a remedy to America's mass shooting problem, but also outlines some potentially helpful key changes that every showrunner and filmmaker can keep in mind. The pledge features a three-point plan, which includes the following commitments: