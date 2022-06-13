Jennifer Hudson Just Became The 17th Person To Win An Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, And Tony

Jennifer Hudson just joined a very exclusive group of artists who have dominated across many types of media: the singer and actress has achieved an EGOT after last night's Tony awards.

As a producer on the super-meta Broadway play "A Strange Loop," Hudson shared the trophy for Best Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. Her first step towards the prestigious and rare title came in 2006, when she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Effie White in her film debut, "Dreamgirls." The former "American Idol" contestant then took home two Grammys, first for her self-titled album in 2009 (which won Best R&B Album) and later for "The Color Purple" cast recording in 2017. Her Daytime Emmy win came for executive producing "Baba Yaga," a 2020 VR short that she also starred in.

Hudson joins the ranks of performers including Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audrey Hepburn, and John Legend who have all garnered praise across four major award show categories. She also joins Whoopi Goldberg as only the second Black woman to accomplish an EGOT. The most recent EGOT recipient before Hudson was Alan Menken, the composer who has scored Disney classics like "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast." Menken finished up his EGOT in 2020, with a Daytime Emmy award for "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."