Paramount Faces Lawsuit Over Top Gun: Maverick Copyright Claim

"Top Gun: Maverick" has been flying some remarkably friendly skies since its Memorial Day weekend opening. The film took off theatrically in the U.S. with a stratospheric $160 million four-day gross, and dropped a mere 29% over its second weekend, the best-ever domestic hold for a movie that opened over $100 million. Backed by rave reviews and a rare A+ Cinemascore, Paramount and star Tom Cruise have a bona-fide phenomenon on their hands. So maybe they were due a little choppy air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the heirs of Ehud Yonay, the journalist who wrote the 1983 Californian article on which 1986's "Top Gun" was based, are suing Paramount for violating their copyright. The Yonays claim Paramount "consciously failed" to renew the copyright in 2020 when the rights to the story reverted to the family, and they are now seeking an injunction to keep Paramount from continuing to exploit the property.