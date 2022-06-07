Hustle's Adam Sandler And Juancho Hernangómez On Trash-Talking, Basketball, And The State Of Comedy [Interview]

Adam, I know that you have a lot of collaborations with Netflix in your history. I wanted to ask if you had any thoughts on the state of comedy film right now, and if you see them coming back more as part of a mainstream theater experience?

Sandler: I don't know. I see it [happening when there's] less Covid, and the more comfortable people are, it's fun to be in a theater. Last night we had the premiere, seeing it on a big screen was a lot of fun, but the fact of all that access that Netflix gives you at home, going away, going on a car trip, that's pretty cool to have all that at your fingertips, too. But I love them both. I do love the theater, do love the streaming. It's just a crazy time with the amount of s*** you can see whatever you want.

Absolutely. "Hustle" also has so many high-octane basketball sequences, so many moving parts. Both of you wore multiple hats, with you [Adam] executive producing and starring, and you [Juancho] both playing and performing at the same time. What the most challenging part of all that?

Hernangómez: For me, the most challenging parts were the basketball scenes. It's kind of crazy, but I feel like they were really hard. Not just mentally, for my body, because you've got to warm up, do [the scene] five or six times, and then you've got to stop for 20, 30 minutes and do it again, and do it again for six, seven, eight hours. So, that really killed my body, that killed everything.

Sandler: Yeah, yeah, yeah. He'd be stretching all day long, warming up on the bike.

Hernangómez: Yeah, for me, that was the toughest part of the movie. I would rather do [scenes of] sitting at a table in a restaurant — more acting.

Sandler: Yeah, those scenes, you liked that.

Any particularly challenging part for you, Adam?

Sandler: No, no, no. Every day was pretty exciting, I loved watching the basketball. I love watching him run up the hill, too, that was very nice...

Hernangómez: You had the easy part. Driving the car.

Sandler: [To Juancho] But you don't understand how difficult it was to go like this. [mimes shifting gears]

Hernangómez: We didn't have any crashes or any accident, so he was ... great job, great job.

Sandler: Right, right. I could have hit him, and I didn't.

It looked so realistic when you said you were going to clip his heels.

Hernangómez: Oh, he tried, he tried for real.

Sandler: I couldn't catch him!

Hernangómez: He tried, he tried.