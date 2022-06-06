All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Officially Coming To Netflix

Okay, maybe not all of them are dead. The popular Korean zombie drama "All Of Us Are Dead" will be back for a second speed-run through the apocalypse. The new season was announced at Netflix's Geeked Week today, along with a teaser featuring a horde of the undead.

"All Of Us Are Dead" premiered this January with a simple premise: What if an average high school suddenly became ground zero for the zombie apocalypse? The result is an action-packed series full of resilient (and, in some unfortunate cases, not so resilient) characters, including class president Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), school bully Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-Soo), and the band of survivors' heroic leader, Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young).

Barely anyone made it out of the show's first season alive, meaning the second season will likely look radically different. In the first season finale, six surviving students make it out of the fray and end up in a quarantine camp. In a twist on a familiar genre, the show also introduced the concept of "halfbies," zombie-human hybrids who have some level of control over their murderous urges.