Crimes Of The Future's Viggo Mortensen And Léa Seydoux On High Art And Creating A Relationship [Interview]

In "Crimes of the Future," you play high-profile artists who put on performance art pieces. You work in spaces where people are talking in highfalutin ways about the performances you're putting on and the importance of what you're doing in the art world. What sort of preparation did you do to understand performance art or the way art circles speak?

Mortensen: Well, it doesn't have to be just about performance artists. It is true, but it's just one small element of the story, really, that there is a send-up of pretentiousness and superficiality in some artists. You know, there's one very kind of a show stopper — visually — performance by a guy who has a myriad of ears that have been fused to his body. And it's very dramatic and all that, but there's not much underneath. But it's a send-up of art generally. It could be a send-up of movies that have shock value imagery and behavior or events in them, and then when you think about it after you've seen the movie, it's like, "Okay, well, that was a memorable or shocking image maybe, but what story is there underneath it? What's it about? Are they saying anything beyond, 'Oh, look at this?'"

And the artists in the film, who are not really as committed to art for art's sake and exposing themselves, literally and figuratively, in a sincere way, the way that Léa's character and mine do. There's a send-up of that. It's true that's there in a way.

I've seen some performance art, but it wasn't relevant. I was specifically paying attention to what we had to do or portray in the movie, and most of all, just to the relationship that I had to have with Léa. You know, for all the strangeness, visually, of this movie, at the heart of it, there's a really strong relationship. A love story, really. It's unusual, but it's very tender and it's really beautiful. So that's what I was paying attention to.