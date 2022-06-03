Crimes Of The Future's Scott Speedman On Oblique Conspiracies And Activating His Character [Interview]

David Cronenberg's making a new movie. I imagine everybody's excited. What drew you to this right at the start?

It just interested me that David was making a movie. It's not much more than that. He hadn't made a movie in eight years. He'd made a couple of specific types of movies before that and then this movie came around. I don't think he appreciates the term "body horror," but it was something that was evocative of his older movies, those original movies that he started out [making]. It's a throwback to that. That got me really excited. But really, it was just one of those things. I hadn't pursued it too much at all and I woke up one day to an offer in my inbox from the producer, Robert Lantos, who I'd worked with a couple of times. Obviously, you're thrilled to get that email, and then you read through the script and you see it's this wonderful, crazy hypnotic, weird story. Your part in it is really substantial and very weird and challenging at the same time. It was one of those things that, in a 25, 30-year career, doesn't happen all that often. It was definitely an exciting moment.

Your character Lang, is emblematic of something that happens in a lot of Cronenberg movies, especially going back to the earlier ones you were talking about, stuff like "Videodrome," stuff like "Naked Lunch" — there's always this element of conspiracy. There's some weird paranoid organization going on and I feel like Lang is the center of that. He's the voice of these weird conspiracies. But Cronenberg also likes to keep those things very oblique. He never explains what the conspiracy is in its entirety. You get little pieces of it. As an actor, were you given information about the broader structure of the conspiracy, or was that something you got to bring to it or were you encouraged to keep it mysterious?

No. David's available for anything you want to talk about. But he doesn't deem it necessary and he doesn't do rehearsal. You get the feeling early on — and I'm the same way — talking about stuff, it's not my favorite way to activate a character. You know what I mean? I prefer to go on my own and walk around for hours at a time or work with this person on the behavior, the physicality, or whatever you want for the character. But that's what I deemed early on with David, too. That's how he wants it. He doesn't want to beat you over the head with what he's trying to say or do. Because I'm not sure he's entirely sure what that is.