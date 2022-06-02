Warner Bros. Discovery's New Film Strategy Will Build Around Three Distinct Brands

When Toby Emmerich was named President and Chief Content Officer of the WB Pictures Group in 2017, he assumed control of a beloved studio struggling to make sense of a rapidly shifting landscape. When he was elevated to chairman of this unit the following year, it was solely on him to make sense of this landscape as fast as possible. Though the studio racked up a record $5.57 billion at the global box office in 2018, Emmerich was struggling to set its various divisions, most notably DC Entertainment, on a steady path. It was profitable chaos, but with the future of the Potterverse jeopardized by the aimless "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and a leaderless DC unable to replicate Kevin Feige's meticulously built success at Marvel Studios, the studio's present course just didn't seem sustainable.

So it didn't come as a huge surprise when it was announced Wednesday that Emmerich is stepping down from his stressful perch, nor is it a shock that David Zaslav, head of the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery, has chosen to split the studio into three distinct units: Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Feature Animation, and DC-Based Film Production. If you're wondering what the hell all of this means for the future of filmmaking at WB (and for your favorite DC/Harry Potter/LEGO characters), this means you are a perfectly sane individual. Because at the moment, all is still chaos.