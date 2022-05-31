Getting His Own Marvel Comics Solo Series, Yoda Is

Judging from Marvel's press release touting the series, Scott sounds like just the guy you want tackling the further adventures of Yoda. "I've been lucky to write Yoda in various projects over the last few years, most notably in 'Dooku: Jedi Lost,' and every time I write him my love for him deepens," he says. Indeed, the author boasts that his home office is partially a shrine to the sagacious little fella.

Series editor Mark Paniccia adds, "Yoda is a very special character to me as he is to everyone working on this series. We all have our hearts and souls in this, and I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we have putting it together. It's really unique and I'm very proud of it."

The image at the top of this article is official cover art from the great Phil Noto, whose work with writer Gerry Duggan on "The Infinite Horizon" earned him an Eisner nomination in 2008 (click on the link to the press release to see the whole shebang). As for when you'll be able to get your mitts on the comic, "Star Wars: Yoda" is due to hit your local comic book shop this October. Not sure where or if you have a local comic book shop? Hit up the ever-handy ComicShopLocator.com to find out!