Getting His Own Marvel Comics Solo Series, Yoda Is
Given "Star Wars" fans' insatiable appetite for side adventures that fill in narrative gaps for their favorite characters, Yoda, who expired at the longevous age of 900 in "Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi," certainly has more than enough time under his belt to keep writers in a variety of media busy for eons to come. Unsurprisingly, Lucasfilm has plans to mine the entirety of Yoda's existence for every last narrative morsel.
While The Force faithful lick their chops for the return of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in the forthcoming third season of "The Mandalorian" (currently set to hit Disney+ in February 2023), they'll be thrilled to learn that Marvel Comics has commissioned three creative teams to spin three separate story arcs detailing the elder Yoda's untold exploits. As announced at last weekend's Star Wars Celebration, the ten-issue limited series "Star Wars: Yoda" will find Luke Skywalker's mentor reflecting on his life during his post-prequel trilogy exile on Dagobah. "Star Wars Adventures" author Cavan Scott will team with illustrator Nico Leon on the first arc, which is set during the "Star Wars: The High Republic" era. The next two arcs -– to be written by Jody Houser and Marc Guggenheim, and drawn by Luke Ross and Alessandro Miracolo — will take place before the prequel trilogy and in the final days of the Clone Wars.
Mo' Yoda
Judging from Marvel's press release touting the series, Scott sounds like just the guy you want tackling the further adventures of Yoda. "I've been lucky to write Yoda in various projects over the last few years, most notably in 'Dooku: Jedi Lost,' and every time I write him my love for him deepens," he says. Indeed, the author boasts that his home office is partially a shrine to the sagacious little fella.
Series editor Mark Paniccia adds, "Yoda is a very special character to me as he is to everyone working on this series. We all have our hearts and souls in this, and I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we have putting it together. It's really unique and I'm very proud of it."
The image at the top of this article is official cover art from the great Phil Noto, whose work with writer Gerry Duggan on "The Infinite Horizon" earned him an Eisner nomination in 2008 (click on the link to the press release to see the whole shebang). As for when you'll be able to get your mitts on the comic, "Star Wars: Yoda" is due to hit your local comic book shop this October. Not sure where or if you have a local comic book shop? Hit up the ever-handy ComicShopLocator.com to find out!