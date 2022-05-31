Netflix Horror Series Red Rose Reveals Cast And First Look Images
The upcoming BBC and Netflix horror series, "Red Rose," has revealed its cast, along with first-look images that allow a glimpse into the show (via Variety). Screenwriting duo Michael and Paul Clarkson, known as the Clarkson Twins, have created the horror series, while the news has been revealed by the "Sex Education" production banner, Eleven.
"Red Rose" will have eight episodes, and will be following a group of teenagers and their everyday lives, while they juggle their real selves and online personas. The plot is expected to unfurl during summer break in high school, wherein the Red Rose app will play a seminal role in disrupting the lives of the characters. The dark web has been mentioned as being a part of the narrative, while the app itself will seemingly lead to a supernatural entity of sorts.
Take a look at the first-look images below.
A dangerous app to watch out for
The cast of "Red Rose" consists of rising talent, including Amelia Clarkson, who starred in "The Last Kingdom" and "Jane Eyre," along with Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan, Ellis Howard, and Ashna Rabheru. Other cast members include Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin, Samuel Anderson, Harry Redding, and Natalie Blair. Redding and Blair will be assuming their debut roles, having had prior experience in theatre acting. Check out another still from the series:
The project is being helmed by "Elite" director Ramon Salazar, Henry Blake ("County Lines"), and Lisa Siwe ("The Bridge"). The Clarkson Twins spoke to Variety about their excitement over the talented young cast of "Red Rose:"
"We are thrilled with the talented cast that we've assembled in 'Red Rose.' They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating, and hilarious performances. We can't wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They're doing Bolton (where filming took place) – and us – proud."
The project is a co-production between Eleven and Entertainment One and is being executive produced by Carissa Hope Lynch, Jamie Campbell, Nawfal Faizullah, Mona Qureshi, Poly Williams, and Joel Wilson. Wilson. Faizullah, who represents BBC, praised the script for the show, along with the performances, adding, "We are delighted that Michael and Paul's fantastic scripts have attracted such a brilliant cast of rising stars, and we're sure audiences will love this gang of misfits as they fight to survive Red Rose."
A release date for "Red Rose" has not been revealed yet. The series will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., and stream on Netflix.