Netflix Horror Series Red Rose Reveals Cast And First Look Images

The upcoming BBC and Netflix horror series, "Red Rose," has revealed its cast, along with first-look images that allow a glimpse into the show (via Variety). Screenwriting duo Michael and Paul Clarkson, known as the Clarkson Twins, have created the horror series, while the news has been revealed by the "Sex Education" production banner, Eleven.

"Red Rose" will have eight episodes, and will be following a group of teenagers and their everyday lives, while they juggle their real selves and online personas. The plot is expected to unfurl during summer break in high school, wherein the Red Rose app will play a seminal role in disrupting the lives of the characters. The dark web has been mentioned as being a part of the narrative, while the app itself will seemingly lead to a supernatural entity of sorts.

Take a look at the first-look images below.