Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard Is Down To Make A Sequel Movie

Here's some positive news ahead of the release of "The Bob's Burgers Movie" tomorrow: "Bob's Burgers" series creator Loren Bouchard is eager to make another sequel movie, saying that the creators "would be fools not to try and do it again" (via Total Film):

"Even halfway through, we talked about how we want to do another one. We started joking about what we would do differently for the next one or start talking about 'the next one as a fun wink to each other, which meant 'I'm having fun, are you?'"

At the same time, you don't want to just crap one out. The story would absolutely have to be deserving. You don't want to do one of those until you're really, really ready – both in terms of what you're going to talk about and how it's going to differentiate itself from the show. Now we've got to differentiate it from the first movie.

I know I can speak for everyone who worked on the movie and say it is an incredible joy to make one of these things. We would be fools not to try and do it again if somebody gives us the chance."