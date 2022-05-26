Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard Is Down To Make A Sequel Movie
Here's some positive news ahead of the release of "The Bob's Burgers Movie" tomorrow: "Bob's Burgers" series creator Loren Bouchard is eager to make another sequel movie, saying that the creators "would be fools not to try and do it again" (via Total Film):
"Even halfway through, we talked about how we want to do another one. We started joking about what we would do differently for the next one or start talking about 'the next one as a fun wink to each other, which meant 'I'm having fun, are you?'"
At the same time, you don't want to just crap one out. The story would absolutely have to be deserving. You don't want to do one of those until you're really, really ready – both in terms of what you're going to talk about and how it's going to differentiate itself from the show. Now we've got to differentiate it from the first movie.
I know I can speak for everyone who worked on the movie and say it is an incredible joy to make one of these things. We would be fools not to try and do it again if somebody gives us the chance."
Bouchard makes a strong point about not forcing a sequel movie for the sake of it, which is in vein with the meticulous care that has gone into the animated sitcom that has run for 11 seasons so far. However, there's still hope for a sequel film, although that might depend on the reception of the upcoming film.
The saga of the Belchers
"Bob's Burgers" revolves around the Belcher family, namely Bob, Linda, and their three children; the Belchers run a hamburger restaurant on Ocean Avenue. Sitcom shenanigans ensue, mainly about the events that occur in the restaurant, often concerning Italian restaurant rival Jimmy Pesto, along with the escapades that take place at Wagstaff School. The three children are troublemakers in their own right, embarking on their own adventures and often dragging their siblings along for the ride.
The events of the movie might end up playing a role in the sitcom, although it remains to be seen how exactly the Belchers will be making a ruckus in the much-anticipated "Bob's Burgers" movie. Bouchard told Total Film about the process of making a film based on a long-spanning animated series, and how things came to be:
"We love character-driven storytelling. It's our code, it is the show; it is character-driven at its core. One of the first things we did right at the beginning of thinking about the movie was, 'How could each character have a crisis that's personal to them?' How could the thing that they think defines them be the thing that's challenged, and that they have to face squarely? Then we just threaded it through: each character had to go through this."
The original voice cast from the series has reprised their roles in the film, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.
"The Bob's Burgers Movie" will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.