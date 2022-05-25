Rachel Morrison's Boxing Drama Flint Strong Adds Brian Tyree Henry, Resumes Filming After A Two-Year Gap

Based on Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper's documentary "T-Rex: Her Fight For Gold," "Flint Strong" centers on Claressa "T-Rex" Shields (Destiny), who overcame a whole mess of obstacles on the way to winning the first Olympic gold medal for women's middleweight boxing. Henry has been cast as Jason Crutchfield, Shields' trainer who made ends meet as a cable installer. Adeliye will play Shields' mother. Judy Greer had been cast in a "key role" when the film was set up at Universal; it is unclear whether she is still attached.

It is, however, very clear that "Flint Strong" is lousy with potential. The involvement of Morrison, one of the best directors of photography on the planet, is exciting enough. Her brilliant work on Dee Rees' "Mudbound" earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography, and you no doubt dug her lensing on Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther." Add in Barry Jenkins (the maestro behind "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk") as screenwriter and producer, and you've got a big ol' must-see (and an awards-season thoroughbred).

Jenkins is clearly elated to be involved. In a statement quoted by THR, he says, "Given the difficulties we've faced as a global community over the past two years, I salute Rachel for continuing the journey of bringing this wonderful story from Flint, Michigan to the big screen. Like our protagonist, Rachel Morrison is made of tough stuff, and we all look forward to supporting her and this tremendous cast in getting this film into the can and into a theater near you."

"Flint Strong" will resume production next week. We'll probably have to wait until 2023 for the finished product, but two years after that frustrating false start, I've a feeling the wait will be well worth it.