The Bob's Burgers Movie Co-Director Explains How A Film Was The Next Logical Step For The Franchise [Exclusive]

"Bob's Burgers" is the latest in a long line of fan-favorite animated shows to make the jump from our TV screens to cinemas around the world. "Beavis and Butthead," "South Park," and "Pokemon" are just a few of the notable series that made the transition from the family television set to multiple screens at your local multiplex. Although, these cartoons didn't just appear in a theater overnight. A number of factors had to come together in order for these releases to come together.

As the team behind "The Simpsons" found out while they were working on their long-awaited theatrical debut, it's all about timing. Not only were they still producing a weekly TV show, but they also need they right story to make sure that a major motion picture was warranted rather than have it be a quick cash grab. Eventually, after accumulating many seasons under their belts, everything aligned perfectly for "The Simpsons Movie" to become a reality in 2007.

For the Belcher family, after having the benefit of learning from those that came before them — like their network peers "The Simpsons" — the perfect time is now as their first movie is preparing to hit theaters this coming Memorial Day weekend. And series creator Loren Bouchard feels like the whole team behind "The Bob's Burgers Movie" is well-equipped to take that leap.