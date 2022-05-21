Anthony Hopkins Will Play Sigmund Freud In Freud's Last Session

Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins is set to play controversial but foundational psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in an upcoming fantasy-tinged film that tells a fictionalized story about the end of Freud's life (per The Hollywood Reporter). The news comes from Cannes, where the film "Freud's Last Session" is being shopped at market.

"Freud's Last Session" will follow Austrian analyst Freud during the last years of his life, as he meets with author and Christian thinker C.S. Lewis for a debate and exploration of their most significant ideas. Though this meeting never actually took place, the pair's often opposing ideas inspired the non-fiction book "The Question of God: C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud Debate God, Love, Sex, and the Meaning of Life" by Armand Nicholi. Nicholi's text then inspired Mark St. Jermain's play, "Freud's Last Session," which will in turn form the foundation of the movie.

As a play, "Freud's Last Session" is a two-hander, but there's no word yet on who will take on the role of "Chronicles of Narnia" scribe Lewis opposite Hopkins. St. Jermain is adapting the play for screen, with "The Man Who Knew Infinity" filmmaker Matthew Brown directing. The film is expected to shoot toward the end of 2022.