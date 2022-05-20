The Staircase Creator Antonio Campos Discusses Depicting Kathleen, Casting Colin Firth, And The Owl Theory [Interview]

You've spent years working on this, reading about the case, about Peterson and I imagine maybe your take on the story or what happened changed throughout it, right?

Oh, 100%. In the very beginning, I had a very strong feeling about that. I would go back and forth all the time and some new piece of information would come my way and then I would take into account and reconsider what I had thought before. But then I just stopped thinking so much about it, and I just started thinking about the whole story, and I just started thinking about everything around that night and that's what the series came out of, stopping the process of thinking that I was going to solve it and more being open to the process of going on this journey.

The series is in a lot of ways an attempt to try and recreate my experience having spent 14 years with it, because when I started there was one very clear ending, which was, he was in prison for life. And then about two years later, that changed. And then, six years later after that, there was another ending. And so, it was constantly evolving and I had to let go of that like, "Did he or didn't he do it?" I had to just see how everything unfolded.

Ultimately, even during the process of writing it, in the writer's room, we debated constantly and you would see in real-time, literally someone would start the session feeling one way, very adamantly feeling one way, and then by the end being like, "You know what? I don't know anymore ..." We embraced that and we knew that someone might be writing a script where in their gut they felt Michael Peterson was guilty or strongly believed that he was innocent. The contradictions were okay. The complexity of that, the complications of that, we embraced it, because that's so much of what this story is.

I allowed myself through the course of making it to be open to seeing, as we did these depictions, to see how I felt. I did start the journey feeling one way and I ended the journey feeling another way. At the end of the day, I hope that it's not all about what he did or didn't do for people, because it is inherently the mystery here that we're all obsessed about. I hope that you have a feeling about one version of events or another, but know that you have to be okay with the gray at the end.

Colin Firth's casting is interesting in that regard. It doesn't look like an accident that such a lovable actor was cast in this role.

That was when we thought of Colin, that was a really interesting dynamic that the audience would come in with. It complicates the audience's relationship with that character. There is a version of Michael Peterson that you come in and you just immediately feel, "Oh, he's ..." He's a very polarizing figure, even in the documentary. We had to make the story work for people that didn't know anything about the documentary, people that knew the documentary well, people that knew something about the case but weren't as fanatic about it as a lot of people. We just had to create our version of Michael Peterson that worked within our story.

We didn't try to replicate anybody. It was important nobody was impersonating any of the real people. The direction was okay, there's all this footage, there's all this material. There are podcasts, there's interviews, whatever. Take what you want, take as much or as little as you want that works for you, and then the rest should just be you and what you bring to the table. Let's find the place where you and this real person meet in that sweet spot, and that was the mandate. With Colin, it wasn't like, "Well, you have to do the voice this way."

It was really like, the voice is part of the character. It's this part of this person, the way he talks — it's in the writing, but you can do your version of that. Also, it's a texture, it's a really good texture to work with. A lot of times when I watch these actors work, what they're doing is they're trying to tap into what's going on inside, but other times, they tap into an external quality: the way they speak, the way they move, or the way they even present themselves the way they look. They use that to inform the internal work.

Back to your original question, the idea of casting Colin was one, he's a brilliant actor, and two, never really seen him do anything like this, but you know he could do an incredible job with it and capture all the complexities that we are trying to convey with this guy, and three, it's a benefit audiences have very warm feelings about him in the public.