The Morning Watch: How Mike Myers Creates Characters, Halo TV Series Easter Eggs & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Mike Myers ("Austin Powers" and "Wayne's World") talks about creating the slew of characters that he's played over the years, including the eight he plays in his new series "The Pentaverate." Plus, Paramount+ takes us on a tour of some "Halo" Easter eggs you may have missed. And finally, Elizabeth Olsen, star of "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," sits down for a lie detector test.