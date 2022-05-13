Hot Toys Sixth Scale Doctor Strange Figure Brings The Mystic Arts Into Your Home

Look at that picture! Look at it! The Master of the Mystic Arts figure looks exactly like Benedict Cumberbatch in costume. The head sculpt is crazy! His costume is incredibly detailed, from his Cloak of Levitation with its blue patch, the Eye of Agamotto around his neck, and all the goodies that come with it.

Hot Toys

With the order, you get the figure with 30 articulation points, his outfit, a regular, hand-painted head sculpt, and one with a third eye (which has yet to be revealed completely as the picture is blurry), 10 interchangeable hands including a pair of fists, a pair of opened hands, a pair to hold accessories, and five mystic power-using hands.

Hot Toys

According to the site, the costume includes one cape, one navy-colored under-tunic, one multi-layered blue and navy-colored tunic, two dark brown cumberbunds (Cumberbatch in a cumberbund ... the mind reels), one pair of arm wraps, one pair of blue pants, one pair of boots.

Hot Toys

The accessories include the Book of Vishanti (safer than the Darkhold, certainly, and harder to find), a pair of Earth-838 handcuffs, the Eye of Agamotto, two sling rings (or slingies, because I guess that's what we're calling them now), and nine magical bits including a pair of magic vipers, one strand of orange magic, one pair of orange mandalas, and two pairs of orange mandalas of light in different sizes to wear on the forearms.

Hot Toys

It also comes with a figure stand that has the movie logo and the character nameplate. The entire thing stands 12.2" (31 cm).

Hot Toys

The whole thing is pretty darn stunning and I want it the way Gollum wants the One Ring. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is in theaters right now.