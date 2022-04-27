Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer: The Dynamic Duo Return On Disney+

There's so much to unpack here. Shall we start with the Gumby detective? The ax-throwing motion-capture monstrosity? Or maybe the Saweetie-Doja Cat collab that I swear has been in 10 different trailers this year? Nah, let's just start with the most important revelation of the day: turns out Peter Pan was right about never wanting to grow up because the free-spirited fairy believer did not age well. Peter has turned to a life of crime and plays antagonist to the Rescue Rangers, as one of the many examples of that House of Mouse IP getting down to work. He quite menacingly looms over Chip after taping him to a wall and drops a gasp-worthy truth bomb: "I was always more of an 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' person."

We see a great many familiar faces when we catch up with Dale, who spends his days on the nostalgia convention circuit, signing autographs besides Lumiere and other former Disney bigwigs. Plus, he's keeping himself fit thanks to some "CGI surgery." As for Chip? Well, John Mulaney has always taken to the stage dressed like a salesman and has enough charisma to sell people air, so naturally Chip is behind a desk selling insurance. (What kind of bleak world to we live in where even the best cartoon characters must abandon their dreams?) While these furry friends will most definitely start out in separate places, it won't be long before the movie's mystery draws them together and a new epic adventure begins.

Akiva Schaffer of "The Lonely Island" helmed the film, which marks his first feature-length directorial effort since "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping." The script comes from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. The stacked cast includes many of the usual comedic suspects, like Will Arnett (who voices the terrifyingly aged-up Peter Pan), Flula Borg, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Robinson, and Eric Bana. Kiki Layne stars as Elle Whitfield, a rookie detective and Rescue Rangers fangirl, Chris Parnell is a corporate exec and the great J.K. Simmons is somewhere in there, too.

"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" premieres May 20, 2022 as a Disney+ exclusive. You can check out the synopsis and poster below.

In 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers,' Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Samberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life.