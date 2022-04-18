The Cellar Was Originally Envisioned As A 'Full-Blown Monster Mash-Up' With No Adults [Spoiler Interview]

What were some of the more old-school horror movies on your mind while making "The Cellar?"

"The Amityville Horror," maybe "The Omen," and "The Haunting" are huge influences. There's a homage to "The Haunting" in there. No one's really noticed it yet, but it's quite a big one.

Which one is it?

It's when the mother is talking to her son in the cellar and then realizes he's not in there. There's "The Beyond." Well, in the trailer as well I see all the thumbnails, they've all chosen that "Beyond Shot."

The third act of this movie goes big, so how'd you want to tease those more supernatural elements? When did you decide the exact moment to go more wild?

The short film basically starts with the daughter babysitting and ends with her walking down the steps. It's a nice, neat time in a short film. Everything else here is an extension. I had a draft of this before. And when you say it goes surreal, I had a draft that was so bonkers that no one can believe how bonkers it was. It was a monster mashup that was like Hieronymus Bosch creatures walking around, crows and giant spiders. It was like "The Mist" nearly, it was a full-blown monster mash-up. It's too expensive. They didn't actually like it, either. It was way more of a sort of young adult version, even though this is for a broad audience. All the protagonists were kids. There were no real adults in it. So it would've been interesting to do, I have to say.

How much bigger and crazier did it get, exactly?

The third act, which was probably a little longer than the one we have here, was bigger. When you have monsters walking around, a lot of them, and you've got mist, heavy mist outside, it was probably more audacious. There were two reasons the producers, or at the time Conor [Barry], the producer I work with in my own company, said, "It's too expensive." It's what he said. Also, he wasn't digging the story. I think there could be millions of reasons for this. Sometimes having an older cast, it's easier to maybe get money because you can get a name actor. If you've got really young kids playing all the roles, it's unknown. So there might be very economical reasons why that didn't work.

Do you miss all those monsters, though?

Do I miss the monsters? Yeah. It's very hard to say that, because when you go on a journey with a film, that's one part of it. And then you move into the next stage and you fall in love with the next stage and you keep moving, and each part has its own heartaches and sacrifices and compromises, and yet triumphs. And as you get through it, every movie finds its own way. It changes, it evolves. You just have to love it like one of your kids at the end of the day.