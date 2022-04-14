Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Fantastic Beasts, High Sierra, The Adam Project, Defending Your Life

On the April 14, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they've been up to.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

Brad tried Wendy's Sunburst Melon Lemonade , Pineapple Express Milkshake at Jack in the Box, Stuffed Crazy Bread at Little Caesar's, Garlic Parmesan Combos, Van Leeuwen's Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and Pizza Ice Cream

Brad watched Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Adam Project, The Bubble, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , Defending Your Life, and Real Life

Brad started reading "You've Got Red on You: How Shaun of the Dead Was Brought to Life."

Brad went to Houston for a wedding

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

