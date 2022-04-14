The Simpsons Will Meet Billie Eilish In A New Animated Short Coming To Disney+

Here's your hot take of the day: "The Simpsons"? Still pretty good.

Sure, the show is not producing stone-cold masterpieces every single week like they once did, but even after 33 seasons, "The Simpsons" still finds ways to keep playing with their formula.

One way that the show has managed to stay fresh is by presenting episodes that are not considered canon. Take last year's "A Serious Flanders" two-parter, which parodied the kind of prestige TV drama that dominate our pop culture landscape as well as Emmy awards. The episode mostly focuses on Noah Hawley's "Fargo," and follows most of the plot of the first season of that show, only that it places Ned Flanders at the center of the story, reimagining Flanders as the son of a Sheriff, and even killing off major characters.

Not that the show really has a continuity to speak of, but episodes like this or "Halloween of Horror" which became the first horror-themed episode outside of the "Treehouse of Horror" series, or even the fantasy-themed "The Serfons" bring a breath of fresh air to the show.

With over 700 episodes, "The Simpsons" continues to try and reinvent itself, and doing more experimentation with canon or the animation medium is one way to do it. But sure, I guess inviting yet another celebrity to voice themselves, especially one that just made the soundtrack for a big Disney/Pixar release is also valid.

"When Billie Met Lisa" streams on Disney+ on April 22, 2022. Check out the poster below.

"In "When Billie Met Lisa," Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she'll never forget."