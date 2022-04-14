Zoe Bell Will Direct An Action Comedy Based On Her Viral Boss B**** Fight Challenge

Even the worst circumstances can inspire great art — or so Hollywood has spent the past year trying to prove with various filmed-in or inspired-by the pandemic. For better or worse, we'll be enduring stories about people trapped in isolation for many years to come, but on the brighter side, we also get to spend more time with the creativity that was born during quarantine. Sans a couple of "Imagine"-esque stinkers, being trapped inside worked wonders on some folks' imagination, including the likes of Zoë Bell, the stuntwoman and actress known for three decades of work. While the rest of us were getting really into sourdough and long walks through the neighborhood, Bell was putting together a thrilling and increasingly violent challenge: the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge.

The culmination was a video dropped to Instagram that played like a violently virtual version of telephone. With famous faces including Halle Berry, Scarlet Johansson, Margot Robbie, Sophia DiMartino, and many more, the video features various celebrities and stuntwomen kicking some virtual ass by violently attacking their cameras (you can check it out here). With Daryl Hannah channeling her Kill Bill character's penchant for needlework, Robbie whipping out a bat a la Harley Quinn, and even Lucy Lawless showing up with her Xena charms, the video rivaled "Avengers: Endgame" for the greatest crossover event of the century. So naturally, a Hollywood studio swooped in with the only possible response to this virality — turn it into a movie!