The Conjuring Universe Is Getting A Complete Blu-Ray Box Set In May

The movies in "The Conjuring" Universe share worlds, majorly focusing on the dramatization of the cases followed by real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were involved in solving instances of alleged hauntings. While the core films, namely "The Conjuring," "The Conjuring 2," and "The Devil Made Me Do It," zero in on the Warren's attempt to help people who are possessed by demonic entities, the many spin-offs mostly trace back the origins of these supernatural beings, such as in "Annabelle: Creation." Conversely, films like "The Nun" follow the tale of Valak, who seems to have been a malevolent force even in 1952 Romania, attempting to retrieve an ancient Christian artifact for covert purposes.

The fact that the box set includes all 7 major films within the universe makes for a comprehensive viewing experience, allowing fans to witness the origins of demon-manipulated dolls, follow the Warrens and their investigations, and connect dots that help enrich the experience as a whole. Interestingly, "The Curse of La Llorona" is visibly missing from the collection, and this omission can be attributed to the fact that it is a standalone film that is not officially a part of "The Conjuring" Universe, although it does have faint ties to the franchise.

In terms of the future of the franchise, a spin-off film titled "The Crooked Man" (perhaps an origin tale for the character from "The Conjuring 2") is currently in the works, with the script being still in development, as helmed by Mike Van Waes. James Wan, who directed the first two films in "The Conjuring" Universe, has mentioned the possibility of a sequel for "The Nun," and a script is being currently worked on at the moment, with Bonnie Aarons purportedly reprising her role as Valak. However, no official updates about either film have been announced at the moment.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be releasing "The Conjuring" Blu-ray box set, available for pre-order here, and to be shipped on May 31, 2022.