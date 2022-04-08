Accio Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Soundtrack! (It's Streaming Now)

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" picks up right after the events of "The Crimes of Grindelwald," following Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) efforts to bring together his First Army in an attempt to thwart dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). As this particular "Fantastic Beasts" installment will be focusing more on Dumbledore's past and his shared history with Grindelwald, there will be more glimpses of Hogwarts and its grounds, with scenes in the Room of Requirement, as glimpsed in the trailers.

In order to help immerse yourself into this world inhabited by powerful wizards and fantastic beasts alike, WaterTower Music has released 39 exclusive tracks to complement the "Secrets of Dumbledore" experience. The soundtrack features music from distinguished Emmy and Grammy-winning composer and Oscar nominee James Newton Howard, who has previously created scores for "The Hunger Games" franchise, along with "News of the World" and "Defiance." Howard has also scored the previous two installments in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, lending the world of Newt Scamander and his pals a hint of fantasy.

Howard spoke about the experience of working on the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, and how he helped created a "rich" canvas fit for the Wizarding World (via Business Wire):

"Composing the music for the 'Fantastic Beasts' movies has been a musically fulfilling and challenging adventure. What more could a film composer want than to be given a canvas as rich and exciting as 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore?' It's a pleasure to collaborate yet again with director David Yates, who has made an intricate and powerful cinematic experience that fans will love."

Tracks include "Manticore Dance," which complements the scene from the trailers in which Newt and his brother need to mimic the creatures to get out of a tight spot, and "Call be Jacob," which is obviously meant to create an atmosphere for the franchise's beloved no-Maj, Jacob Kowalski (who has now been given a wand by Dumbledore!).

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" hits theaters on 15 April 2022. The film's soundtrack is available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.