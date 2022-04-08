Don't You Forget About Me: The Breakfast Club Cast Will Never Reunite

Now, don't get me wrong — "The Breakfast Club" is a classic coming-of-age film, a staple in the teen drama genre, still hailed as one of the most beloved John Hughes classics. It is a tale of how five teenagers, who seem to have nothing in common and play out typical high-school stereotypes, bond together on an innately emotional level in spite of their differences. Apart from Sheedy, the film stars Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, and Molly Ringwald.

The overwhelming fame that the actors experienced came along with something unsavory, namely the dubbing of a group of young actors who frequently starred in teen coming-of-age films in the 1980s as The Brat Pack. The stars of "The Breakfast Club" were directly defined by this nickname, first mentioned in a 1985 New York Magazine article, alongside stars such as Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy and a young Robert Downey Jr., to name a few.

The term had demeaning connotations at the time it was hurled at the young actors, who were unjustifiably associated with the wild, reckless teen movie star trope, heavily impacting some of their careers. Sheedy spoke about the mean-spiritedness of the term, and how "undermining" it felt for her personally (via The Independent):

"We weren't young actors running around town spending all our time together. I thought it was a little gossipy and undermining, and I didn't know that it was going to stick the way that it did. It was uncomfortable for quite a long time."

While this might not be the only reason behind Sheedy's proclamation, it is also important to understand that a replication of the original, no matter how well handled, might not have the same impact in the current scenario. Instead, it is best to support the independent careers of the actors at the moment, and remember "The Breakfast Club" as an impactful nostalgia piece.

Sheedy currently stars in the comedy series, "Single Drunk Female," which premiered on January 20, 2022 on Freeform.