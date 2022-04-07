Winning Time Cast Talks About Fatherhood, Contrasts, And Legacy [Interview]

Jason, the Jerry in the show focuses more on the losses than the wins, and obviously is still struggling with his childhood. Based on your research, how did that upbringing shape how you wanted to play him?

Clarke: Jerry's well on the record about his relationship with his father. I mean, he threatened his father. It really strikes you what it means to lose, to really be beaten — not just to lose when the buzzer is gone and "Okay, we lost as a team," or "That was a rough thing there," but to be really beaten.

You'd see those pictures of Jerry, and it's like he had the sh*t beaten out of him. Like literally, somebody had just kept knocking him down until he couldn't get up anymore. He kept trying to get up until one day he couldn't, and he walked away. Jerry kind of finished his career a little bit earlier.

He probably could have played a little bit more, maybe not. He had a lot of injuries, and he played through a lot of injuries. There's his relationship with his father and his relationship with his brother that died at war. I love Jerry, his honesty with trying to pick his way through that.

Basketball gets you out of the dirt. It gives you a roof over your head. It gives you a focus when the world's exploding around you, or when you're in so much pain, you can't take it anymore. You just go and throw a ball against a board. It's cheap, and it's free. And out of that, you become good. Then you eventually need to find how to live, where I guess your father never had the opportunity to. He was a minor. He didn't have choice, and you work yourself towards a point of choice.

And then all of a sudden you can read books about history. You can read books about World War II and then the Korean War, understand his own brother's death within it and have questions and all that. I love Jerry's journey and his own journey then to being a father. It's integral to even this story and his treatment of Magic. There's a little scene where he admits that he's not a good father in this show. He doesn't think that he's a very good father.

It's the old father, son [dynamic]. It's Cat Stevens, it's everything, isn't it? F***, you know? It's there for us all. I'd love to read that essay, Solomon, about the policeman father as well. Even the father's journey within that. Yeah, what did he have to do to be a policeman?

All these things that you have, at some point in your life, you reflect back and you go, "Well, he wasn't just my father. He was a person." He had his own thing separate from his responsibilities to me.

And if you would've stayed chained to your father forever, well, that's your own fault in a way. On a personal level, I personally hope to be friends with my sons. You hope you get to the point to be friends with your father because everyone has choices. It's easy to sit back in retrospect.

"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is now airing on HBO.