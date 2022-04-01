Leonard Nimoy's Spock Ears Are Joining The Smithsonian Collection

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is about to receive a prestigious addition to its ranks. The rubber prosthetic ear tips worn by actor Leonard Nimoy on "Star Trek" have been donated to the museum and will be put on public display. The ear tips join a long list of film memorabilia on display in various Smithsonian museums, including the Ruby Slippers worn by Judy Garland on the set of "The Wizard of Oz," one of the R2-D2 droids from "Return of the Jedi," a coat worn by Harrison Ford during "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and Steven Spielberg himself, who is there 24-7, on display in a plastic case. Well, not really, but there is a handsome portrait of Spielberg at the National Portrait Gallery.

The ear tips were donated by Nimoy's family, and his son Adam (who directed one episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation") gave the following statement: